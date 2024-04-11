Fetch.ai (FET) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.15 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $249.63 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.55 or 0.00003631 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00065395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00009883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00022169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 845,995,952 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.