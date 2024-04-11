Fei USD Trading 2.3% Lower This Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001337 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $14.51 million and $36,694.77 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00013650 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00017710 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001478 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,058.82 or 0.99945188 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011287 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00126103 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,733,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,475,091 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 15,733,758.69590239 with 15,475,091.3131401 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95645355 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $41,919.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

