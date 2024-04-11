Fastenal Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Fastenal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Fastenal has a payout ratio of 66.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fastenal to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Fastenal stock opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Fastenal has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average is $65.69.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $826,988.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,392.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in Fastenal by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

