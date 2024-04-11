Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. Expensify has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 16,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $35,489.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,080 shares in the company, valued at $164,951.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expensify news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 16,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $35,489.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,951.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 196,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $345,093.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,305,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,617,324.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 420,473 shares of company stock worth $709,347 and sold 539,958 shares worth $998,686. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Expensify by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 58.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after buying an additional 1,431,326 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 1,309,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after buying an additional 455,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 27.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after buying an additional 445,937 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

