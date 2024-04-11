Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 37 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $384.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $389.39 and its 200-day moving average is $367.67. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

