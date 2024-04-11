Executive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $13.06 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

