Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,417,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.13 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.64.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

