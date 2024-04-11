Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $181.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.64. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

