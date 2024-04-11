Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Gap Down to $73.60

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.60, but opened at $71.52. Exact Sciences shares last traded at $70.55, with a volume of 1,239,009 shares trading hands.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.12.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $106,896.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,685.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $44,601.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,638.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $106,896.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,685.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,273. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

