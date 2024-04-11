Evercore ISI Increases Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target to $86.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $80.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,786. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $86.79. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

