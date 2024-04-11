Evercore ISI Boosts Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $80.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s current price.

VOYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.83. 39,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,785. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.13.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,465,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,436,000 after buying an additional 752,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,058,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,558,000 after buying an additional 147,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

