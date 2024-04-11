Evercore ISI Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $560.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $510.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark raised Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $446.45.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $506.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $451.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.12. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $508.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $369,800,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $322,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after acquiring an additional 263,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.