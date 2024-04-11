Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.70 and last traded at $28.73. Approximately 8,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 15,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Evans Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $155.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.41. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evans Bancorp

In other news, Treasurer John B. Connerton sold 3,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $91,611.52. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer John B. Connerton sold 3,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $91,611.52. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $32,144.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,109.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 11,473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.