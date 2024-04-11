Euro Coin (EUROC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.54 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00001523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $50.74 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 47,225,034 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It's part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC."

