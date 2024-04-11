Ethereum Price Reaches $3,554.86 (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $426.83 billion and $15.66 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $3,554.86 or 0.05045545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00065850 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00022262 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00013115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00015279 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,070,549 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.