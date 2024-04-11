Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.82. 132,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,987. Equitable has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $38.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $247,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,631.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,922.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,072. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,444,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,159,000 after buying an additional 1,223,193 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after buying an additional 2,450,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equitable by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,933,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 336,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

