EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Position Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of EQT worth $11,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $37.50. 665,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 14.82%.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.