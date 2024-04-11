Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.34 and last traded at $29.36. Approximately 1,242,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,882,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

