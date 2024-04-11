Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,031 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Enpro worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enpro by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,950,000 after buying an additional 169,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Enpro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enpro stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.02. 2,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 151.19 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.51 and a 200 day moving average of $143.13. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.04 and a fifty-two week high of $170.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.28). Enpro had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.21%.

In other news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $192,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enpro news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $192,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

