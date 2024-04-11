Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.00

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 1105369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 18.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $964.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, Director Rahul D. Ballal sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $61,761.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,341 shares in the company, valued at $426,266.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, Director Rahul D. Ballal sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $61,761.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,266.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $73,758.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,568.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,782 shares of company stock worth $9,179,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after buying an additional 42,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 4,476.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,230,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 79,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 4,847.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 456,827 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 1,071.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 379,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

