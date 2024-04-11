Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) COO Anish Patel Sells 4,875 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $90,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,597 shares in the company, valued at $48,304.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anish Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $76,245.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $73,661.25.

On Monday, January 22nd, Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $73,758.75.

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

