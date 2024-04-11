Enlight Renewable Energy’s (ENLT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

ENLT opened at $16.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 422,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

