Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Earns Sell Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.81.

Energy Vault Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRGV opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $189.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. Energy Vault has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $3.55.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.05 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Vault will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Vault news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $33,431.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 897,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,175 shares of company stock worth $119,282. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 144.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

Further Reading

