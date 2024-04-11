EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $344.47 and last traded at $345.50. 106,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 410,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $361.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.62.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $153,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after buying an additional 320,153 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,813,000 after buying an additional 310,718 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after buying an additional 304,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $490,520,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.