Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 2.7%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $754.56 and last traded at $756.12. 764,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,127,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $777.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $723.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $758.11 and its 200 day moving average is $650.49.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 133,785 shares of company stock worth $86,537,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $1,432,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the first quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 390.0% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

