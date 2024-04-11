Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $1,329,408.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $91.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $2,233,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

