EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 405.1% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Down 2.7 %

EDPFY stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $37.65. 41,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,608. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $57.63.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

