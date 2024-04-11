Eagle Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Eagle Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

MTUM stock opened at $185.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.44 and a 200-day moving average of $161.36. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

