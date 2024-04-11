Dora Factory (new) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $323,769.81 (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory (new) has a total market cap of $59.75 million and approximately $323,769.81 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Dora Factory (new)

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.11229516 USD and is up 2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $314,894.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

