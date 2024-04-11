Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Up 145.9% in March

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 145.9% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCNL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,151. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

