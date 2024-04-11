Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 8,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLL. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 266.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 10.2% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

