DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Holdings Cut by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,373 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,351,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,377,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,985,000 after purchasing an additional 83,381 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 469,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 355,524 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,948,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,515,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.91.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.41 million. Analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.