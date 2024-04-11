Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.20-2.50 EPS.

NYSE DAL opened at $46.24 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 5.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $57,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 429.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

