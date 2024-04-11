Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $28.75 Average PT from Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of DK stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 445.45%.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,976 shares of company stock valued at $141,243. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 510.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,971 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,471,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 2,421.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 900,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,544,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 639,963 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

