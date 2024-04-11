DEI Price Tops $0.0208 on Major Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, DEI has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $155.04 million and approximately $55.53 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.70 or 0.00137250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008397 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

