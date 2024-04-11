Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Up 152.2% in March

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 152.2% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of DWAHY stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89. Daiwa House Industry has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $32.67.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

