Custom Index Systems LLC Takes $408,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.