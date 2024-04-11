Custom Index Systems LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $351.10 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $326.93 and a one year high of $516.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $610.00 to $546.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.39.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

