Custom Index Systems LLC Invests $388,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $103.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.80 and a 52-week high of $106.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.90.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

