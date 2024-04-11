Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) PT Raised to $2.50 at Bank of America

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRONFree Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $995.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.17. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRONGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 21,218.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

