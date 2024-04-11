Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) PT Raised to $2.50 at Bank of America

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
Cronos Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $995.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.17. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.
Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.
