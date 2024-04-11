Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) PT Raised to $2.50 at Bank of America

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $995.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.17. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cronos Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 21,218.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

