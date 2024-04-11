Corus Entertainment (CJR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 12th. Analysts expect Corus Entertainment to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$369.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$371.50 million.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$6.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corus Entertainment

About Corus Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.