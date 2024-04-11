Corus Entertainment (CJR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 12th. Analysts expect Corus Entertainment to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.
Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$369.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$371.50 million.
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$6.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.10.
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.
