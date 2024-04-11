Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corning will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

