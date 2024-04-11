Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Evercore ISI

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRBG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CRBG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,296. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.