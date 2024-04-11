Contrasting Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) and Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) and Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Steel Connect and Nuvei’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect $171.33 million 0.33 $15.61 million $0.99 9.09 Nuvei $1.19 billion 3.79 -$7.84 million ($0.06) -539.24

Steel Connect has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuvei. Nuvei is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steel Connect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect 12.23% 39.04% 6.05% Nuvei -0.66% 6.64% 2.84%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Steel Connect and Nuvei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Steel Connect and Nuvei, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvei 0 8 10 0 2.56

Nuvei has a consensus price target of $31.94, indicating a potential downside of 1.31%. Given Nuvei’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvei is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Risk & Volatility

Steel Connect has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvei has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.3% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Nuvei shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Steel Connect shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Nuvei shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Steel Connect beats Nuvei on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. The company provides fulfillment services comprising order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers, as well as operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform. In addition, it offers warehousing and inventory management services; and software licenses, maintenance, and support services. Further, the company offers its supply chain services to customers in the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, and retail markets. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method. Its solutions comprise a fully integrated payments engine with global processing capabilities, a turnkey solution for frictionless payment experiences, and a broad suite of data-driven business intelligence tools and risk management services. The company markets and sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales, strategic platform integrations, local sales teams, and indirect partners. The company was formerly known as Pivotal Development Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Nuvei Corporation in November 2018. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

