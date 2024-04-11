Contrasting Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

EverQuote has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EverQuote and Sabre’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $287.92 million 2.24 -$51.29 million ($1.54) -12.25 Sabre $2.91 billion 0.35 -$527.61 million ($1.58) -1.68

Profitability

EverQuote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares EverQuote and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -17.81% -34.38% -24.62% Sabre -18.15% N/A -4.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for EverQuote and Sabre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sabre 0 4 1 0 2.20

EverQuote currently has a consensus price target of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 10.23%. Sabre has a consensus price target of $4.40, suggesting a potential upside of 67.94%. Given Sabre’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sabre is more favorable than EverQuote.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Sabre shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of EverQuote shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Sabre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EverQuote beats Sabre on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. Its Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

