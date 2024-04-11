Contrasting RealReal (REAL) & The Competition

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare RealReal to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -23.16% -43.60% -4.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.7% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 120 541 461 6 2.31

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RealReal and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

RealReal presently has a consensus price target of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 3.15%. Given RealReal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RealReal and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -2.05 RealReal Competitors $1.93 billion $36.50 million 10.39

RealReal’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

RealReal has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s rivals have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RealReal rivals beat RealReal on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

