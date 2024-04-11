Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $256.00 to $262.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Constellation Brands traded as high as $274.87 and last traded at $268.89, with a volume of 610664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $264.92.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STZ. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.78.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,005,000 after acquiring an additional 58,518 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,055,000 after acquiring an additional 50,672 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.