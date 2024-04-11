Conflux (CFX) Price Down 9.3% This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $52.51 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,989,003,904 coins and its circulating supply is 3,851,503,216 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,988,839,300.45 with 3,851,339,291.21 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.34132891 USD and is up 4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $104,300,029.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

