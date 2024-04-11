Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Copart by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPRT

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.