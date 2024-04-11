Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stock Holdings Cut by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

CMP opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -41.10%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

